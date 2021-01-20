Heidi Klum showcases unglamorous shower moment – and it's hilarious! The America's Got Talent star shared all on Instagram

Fans are used to seeing Heidi Klum look her absolute best on Instagram, posing up a storm in her stylish outfits or making her followers envious of her travels. But on Tuesday, the America's Got Talent star showcased a very 'real' set of photos as she gave her dogs a bath at home.

Joining her in the shower were her two large pooches who she scrubbed, washed and towel-dried. Wearing what appeared to be a nightie and not a spot of makeup on, Heidi, 47, looked like she was having a lot of fun with her pets.

She captioned the down-to-earth snaps: "Laundry, washing the dogs and cooking was on my to do list for today."

The supermodel is currently based in Germany with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Jonah, 14, and 11-year-old Lou, who she shares with her ex-husband Seal.

Last year Heidi and her family spent part of the lockdown in the US, where they were able to enjoy the use of their swimming pool and garden. "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day," Heidi told Women's Health UK.

"Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill. I go running, jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises – including lots of squats. I get plenty of movement from running around after four children, two dogs and a cat."

The TV judge has also previously opened up about how her appearance changed after having children, but that it doesn't bother her. "Would it be nice if my skin and body still looked the way it did when I was 25? Sure," the inspirational star told Redbook. "But the fact is, your body changes when you have children; you get wrinkles as you get older. I like that I have laugh lines from smiling too much."

