Nicole Kidman delights fans with latest announcement – and we can't wait! The Big Little Lies star has had a busy year so far

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to immersing herself in new roles, and her latest one has got everyone counting down the days until the release date.

MORE: Nicole Kidman pays bittersweet tribute to husband Keith Urban

The Hollywood star has been in Australia for the past year, having originally gone out there to film her much-anticipated Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

And recently, the mother-of-four shared a sneak-peek of the upcoming show on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

In the show, Nicole plays the role of Masha, the leader of an expensive and exclusive wellness retreat called Tranquillum House, on which the show is focused.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance

MORE: Keith Urban shares moving rare photo of daughters and wife Nicole Kidman

"Welcome to Tranquillum House, we're going to get you well," Nicole is heard saying to the guests.

Masha - a mysterious character – is something of an enigma, and the guests have all heard different things about her.

Nicole Kidman shared a new look at Nine Perfect Strangers - and we can't wait!

"Supposedly she completely changes people," one is heard saying in the trailer, while another states: "She mixes and matches people like a cocktail."

The Hulu series also stars Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans, and after Nicole shared the latest trailer on Instagram, fans were quick to have their say.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's grand home is in a league of its own

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare look inside bedroom - and it's huge!

"Why am I terrified and intrigued?" one wrote, while another commented: "Wow, what a trailer. Can't wait to watch all the secrets."

A third added: "I read this book and omg!" What's more, Nicole's husband Keith Urban created music for the series, making the show a family affair.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been staying in Australia over the past year

The release date for Nine Perfect Strangers is 18 August, so fans don't have too much longer to wait.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the book by the same name from the author of Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty. David E. Kelley is behind the production too.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside monochrome living room in Australia

READ: Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know

Since wrapping up Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole has remained in Australia with Keith and their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

The family are enjoying spending quality time Down Under, and benefitting from being in close proximity to Nicole's mother Janelle and her sister Antonia.

What's more, Nicole and Keith never leave their daughters when travelling for work, and have been getting help from the star's sister and mother while they have been working.

The Hollywood star with daughters Sunday and Faith

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son sparks reaction with large tattoo

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's jaw-dropping garden - complete with animals

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.