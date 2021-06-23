Brooke Shields has fans doing a triple take with stunning family photo Who can say she's 56?

Brooke Shields is no stranger to wowing fans with social media moments that'll have you simply staring in awe. But this time, she'll have you doing the same three times over.

Brooke is out on the beach, making the best of a beautiful day, and spending time with her family. The actress, an unbelievable 56, posted a snapshot from the day with her two daughters, all in matching gingham swimsuits.

WATCH: Brooke Shields relearns how to walk

"Soaking it all in," she captioned the shot, with black and white hearts to color match the swimsuits, made by Aerie. While they're all wearing different styles of suits, they all look equally stunning together.

You can tell that her daughters with husband Chris Henchy, Rowan (left) and Grier (right), take after their mother, not only in terms of genetic good looks, but also the ability to model and pose for the camera.

The swimsuit shot from the beach had fans admiring the good family genes

Brooke's picture clearly caught the eye of many, including several celebrities who couldn't resist chiming in with adoration. "My girls!!!!!" good friend and actress Ali Wentworth gushed, while Debra Messing simply wrote, "Adorable."

Others like Lisa Rinna, Peri Gilpin, and Leslie Mann all sent over some heart emojis to join the love fest.

Brooke is currently looking fantastic as she recovers from a terrible injury she suffered in February, when she broke her femur following a nasty fall off a balance board.

Brooke's daughters with Chris have started looking more and more like her each day

She recently shared an inspirational video on her social media as she began relearning how to walk. She revealed that she was taking it "one step at a time" as she worked with a physiotherapist in hospital.

In the video, fans saw the model slowly walk up a set of three stairs, using a crutch as a balance. "One step at a time… Beginning is now!" the star confidently captioned her post as fans and celebrity friends cheered her on.

