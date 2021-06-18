Katie Couric is gorgeous in strapless jumpsuit after health woes The journalist has been sick with a cold

Katie Couric is finally feeling like herself again after being bedridden with a nasty cold – and what better way to aid her healing than dressing to perfection in a gorgeous outfit!

The journalist certainly turned a few heads in her stunning strapless jumpsuit for a day out in New York on Friday.

Katie oozed effortless elegance in the wide-legged design that featured quirky flaps on the legs and a nipped waist.

Teaming her ensemble with matching peep-toe shoes and a white silky jacket with black rims thrown over her arm, Katie looked like she meant business!

Taking to Instagram, Katie rejoiced over her better health, but also shared the sad news that her eye-catching jumpsuit is no longer available.

She wrote: "Feeling better…finally! #summercoldsstink #keepwashingyourhands #tryingtolooknice.

"I know a lot of you are asking so…it’s a jumpsuit and it has these flaps over the legs so that’s cool too. It’s from @whbm but three years ago. I got it from their store in San Diego. (On sale!)

Katie looked incredible in her jumpsuit

She added: "Maybe they have something like it still? It also came in ivory! If I see anything like it I will post on stories…especially for you MOBs and MOGs!"

Her fans appeared so happy to see her feeling better, and were blown away by her incredible appearance, with one writing: "You look SMOKIN!!"

A second said: "Looking fabulous!" A third added: "You look so chic, I love that style and that jumpsuit on you."

Katie had a vitamin drip to help speed up her recovery

It was only on Thursday that Katie revealed she had turned to the professionals in a bid to speed up her recovery – and it seems to have done the job!

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Katie was sat on a sofa with a vitamin drip in her arm and a nurse beside her. Captioning the image, she wrote: "Thank you @nurselucyrn and @rejuvio I got a Vitamin drip!!! Hope it helps!" adding a weary face emoji.

