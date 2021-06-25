Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo with daughter Rebecca to mark 'wonderful' family news The This Morning star is one happy dad!

Eamonn Holmes has expressed his joy following the engagement of his daughter Rebecca and her new fiancé Mark. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 61-year-old shared a rare family snap with the happy couple.

"Wonderful Casual Family gathering tonight to celebrate my daughter Rebecca's engagement to her now fiance Mark," the proud father wrote.

"They are very happy as is our whole circle. Mark popped the question on Rebecca's birthday last week after asking me for my permission. He's a top lad who we welcome into our family with open arms."

The TV star is a proud dad to four children; Rebecca, 30, Declan, 32, and 28-year-old Niall - from his previous marriage - and 19-year-old Jack who he shares with wife Ruth Langsford.

Charlotte Hawkins was quick to congratulate the newly-engaged lovebirds, writing: "Ah wonderful news, congratulations!" Gabby Roslin remarked: "Ahh huge congratulations." Lizzie Cundy added: "How wonderful!!! Huge congrats."

Eamonn shared this snap of his daughter and her fiance

There's no denying that Eamonn is very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media. In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, the presenter spoke candidly about the breakdown of his first marriage, and how the pair continue to co-parent their kids.

"Whatever differences my first wife and I may have had, neither of us ever had any obstruction when it comes to access to the children," he said. "My heart breaks for anyone who's had to ask permission to see their children or is denied permission to see their children.

"I never had to experience that and thank God I never had to, because they are everything that I would want to carry on, all that my parents did for me, and the environment that I felt I lived in."

