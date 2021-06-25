Robin Roberts overcome with emotion during heartbreaking tribute at Daytime Emmys The GMA star paid tribute to TV stars we have lost

Robin Roberts got emotional during a heartbreaking tribute to the TV stars who have passed at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

The Good Morning America host laid it all bare as she joined the likes of Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong and Martha Stewart to remember late daytime legends, all done virtually.

MORE: Robin Roberts gets fans talking following major career announcement

Those included in the tribute were Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts delivers bad news live on air

Speaking at the event, Robin spoke about an experience of when she interview Alex Trebek while he was ill, saying: "He actually told me, despite his dire diagnosis, that he was an extremely fortunate individual, those were his words, for being able to experience so much love and support from so many people. Once again, that was Alex!"

Regis' former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, fought back tears as she said: "Regis was one of a kind, he was unique, he was original, he was the most fun you could ever have with a human being. And I got to sit next to him!" She continued: "I know we all miss him. I do, I'll never be the same. I know he's slaying 'em in heaven right now."

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and American First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also made appearances as part of the tribute to Alex Trebek, talking about their individual meetings with him.

Regis was perhaps best known for his role opposite Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Regis, which they co-hosted for ten years between 2001 and 2011.

Robin tuned in virtually to pay special tribute to the late Jeopardy! host

Regis passed away in July 2020, one month shy of his 89th birthday, due to "natural causes", with Kelly and new co-host Ryan Seacrest releasing a joint statement at the time.

It read: "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show.

"We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place. Kelly and Ryan."

Kathie and Regis hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000

Jeopardy star Alex Trebek died on November 8 2020 at the age of 80 — a year and a half after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He left the night posthumously winning the award for Outstanding Syndicated Game Show Host

Meanwhile, legendary TV and radio host Larry King died of sepsis on 23 January at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. Martha Stewart paid special tribute to him during the ceremony.

His death came just three weeks after news broke he was hospitalized with COVID-19, however his wife, Shawn King, told ET that he didn't die from coronavirus.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.