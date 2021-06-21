Amanda Holden shares photo of rarely-seen stepdad in emotional tribute The BGT judge has a close relationship with her stepfather Leslie

Amanda Holden has paid the sweetest tribute to her stepdad Leslie, whom she calls "daddy". Taking to her social media pages on Sunday in honour of Father's Day, the Britain's Got Talent judge surprised her followers by sharing a heartwarming snap with her stepfather.

"#happyfathersday to this wonderful man who took me and my sister aged 4 & 5 into his heart and loved us... love you right back #Daddy," she wrote in the caption.

Amanda's friends and fans were quick to comment underneath the post, with one writing: "Happy Father's Day to all dads." Another remarked: "I’m just up to his chapter in No Holding Back. Excellent timing. What a fabulous fella x."

The TV star, 50, shares an incredibly close bond with her mum Judith and her stepfather Leslie. She is estranged from her biological father, Frank Holden. In her 2013 autobiography, Amanda revealed her dad had abandoned her family when she was four.

She wrote: "When he was home [he] spent all his available cash on booze and was only focused on where his next drink was coming from.

Amanda shared this sweet snap with her stepdad Leslie

"Not only that, but he was impossible to live with in every way. He would leave home for hours at a time, often staying out all night and returning drunk the next day."

Meanwhile, Amanda also marked Father's Day by uploading a series of snaps of her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie, nine, and Lexi, 15.

"We love you Huggy," gushed the doting wife. "Best Dada… Morning hugs with Huggy… My whole world."

Amanda also shared a sweet video of her youngest daughter saying, "I really really love daddy." In the caption, she gushed: "A teeny #HRH ( she may have been slightly coerced) she loves her Daddy."

