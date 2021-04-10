Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s appearance in beaming new selfie has fans saying the same thing The on-screen couple were smiling from ear to ear

Outlander’s most celebrated couple, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sent fans into a frenzy with a sweet new photo which sparked an amazing reaction.

The TV stars - who are friends in real life but play husband and wife in the hit show - were beaming in the snapshot posted on Caitriona’s Instagram and fans said the same thing.

In the photo, Sam and Caitriona were on set and in costume as they looked at the camera with matching smiles.

WATCH: Sam and Caitriona play Jamie and Claire in Outlander - see season 6

She captioned it: "Back on the ridge...!! @samheughan #outlanderBTS #season6 #BTS"

Caitriona's social media followers were overjoyed to see them working on the new season of their show but were also wowed by their appearance.

Their toothy grins instigated an influx of comments with one fan writing: "Looking like an ad for Crest," before another agreed: "Ha, it does!" and a third said: "You have a point there."

Sam and Caitriona's fans marvelled at their perfect teeth!

Many of Sam and Caitriona's fans said the photo had "made their day" and adored seeing them together again.

The actors are clearly thrilled to be working alongside one another for season 6 and Sam has said in the past that he hates being away from his good pal.

"Caitriona and I get on very well, and I'm very lucky," he told Popsugar. "She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun.

The stars are great friends in real life

"Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one. It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

Caitriona - who has been happily married since 2019 - reciprocated the feeling when she told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know.

"I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends."

