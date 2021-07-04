Minnie Driver stuns with gorgeous throwback pregnancy photo – and her baby bump gets fans talking! The Hollywood actress is a doting mother to son Henry

Minnie Driver loves nothing more than being a mother, and splits her time between LA and Malibu with her son Henry, 12.

The Good Will Hunting star was feeling in a nostalgic mood over the weekend, and ahead of 4 July, she shared an epic throwback photo of herself just before her son's arrival.

In the picture, Minnie was seen posing outside in the garden during 4 July celebrations, with her baby bump on display.

VIDEO: Minnie Driver melts hearts with throwback video featuring son Henry

The actress was wearing a rolled-up T-shirt, and her bump had been decorated with a painting of an American flag.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy 4th! (Almost) @jeremy2collins remember when Bruce painted a flag on Henry two months before he was born?"

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Awww Henry," while another wrote: "Absolutely adorable!" A third added: "Minnie you look so beautiful, Happy 4th of July."

Minnie Driver shared an incredible unseen baby bump photo from her pregnancy with son Henry

Minnie recently opened up about her experience in lockdown with her son during an interview with People magazine.

The 51-year-old said that while it had been challenging for Henry, they had been able to enjoy quality time together bonding. "We had a really rough day – we were both feeling said," she shared.

"And we have this gigantic speaker in the kitchen, and I just hooked it up and we played, Love's in Need OF love Today by Stevie Wonder, and we were just dancing. Then I was about to get a bit tearful and I was like, 'No, it's Stevie Wonder. Nobody cries at Stevie Wonder. Dance!' And we just danced.

Minnie is a doting mother to 12-year-old son Henry

"We danced around the kitchen with the dog barking, and we both felt better at the end of it. We collapsed in the pile on the beanbags on the kitchen floor and we felt a lot better."

Minnie spends the majority of her time at her house in the Hollywood Hills – a popular location among the rich and famous, with everyone from Adele to Rebel Wilson living close by.

The Good Will Hunting star splits her time between Hollywood Hills and Malibu

However, twenty years ago, the actress purchased a two-bedroom house in Malibu, which she previously described as an "utter retreat" while talking to home décor business One Kings Lane - who recently gave her home a makeover.

She said: "It has just been a complete and utter retreat. When I'm there, I surf, we ride our bikes everywhere, we skateboard… it's a super-tight community, which is what I was really looking for."

