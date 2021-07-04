Lara Spencer stuns in hot pink romper in celebratory photo during family vacation The GMA star has gone to St. Barths with her family

Lara Spencer is having the time of her life having gone on vacation to St Barths with her husband and children.

What's more, during their time away, Lara's husband Richard McVey marked his birthday.

Lara posted a series of celebratory photos from the festivities, including a picture of herself and the birthday boy posing inside the foyer of her hotel, Eden Rock.

In the photo the Good Morning America star looked stylish dressed in a pink romper, which she accessorised with a Chanel bangle and an assortment of necklaces.

Lara also shared a photo of herself standing alongside her two children, Duff and Katherine.

In the caption, she wrote: "Swipe for pic of the birthday boy too! Bagetelle Bound!" Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Love your outfit, you are glowing," while another wrote: "Lara you look so young!" A third added: "Beautiful family."

Lara Spencer looked incredible in a hot pink romper as she celebrated her husband's birthday

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-two had shared more photos from Richard's birthday. These included a picture of the birthday boy sitting at the table at breakfast in the hotel, with a candle in his toast.

A second picture showed Richard relaxing with a coffee on the beach.

In the caption, Lara wrote: "Let the birthday festivities begin! First a candle in his multi-grain, then a message in his latte! Can’t wait to see what happens at lunch! Thanks Eden Rock for celebrating this guy with me."

Lara and her husband Richard have been married since 2018

Lara regularly posts photos with her husband, who she married in 2018. They recently vacationed in Florida too and she kept fans abreast of their time away with a romantic snapshot on the pier.

The presenter looked all glammed up for their night together, as she wore a beautiful little black dress, while Rick wore an orange T-shirt and white jeans.

"Date night on the dock," the 52-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of the post.

The GMA star often shares sweet family photos on social media

Fans got all caught up in the romance and the beautiful picture rendered them speechless, and many simply commented with strings of heart emojis. Lara shares her two teenage children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Rick, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

