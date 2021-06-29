Lara Spencer gets fans talking with chaotic appearance in hilarious new photo The Good Morning America star doesn't take herself too seriously!

Lara Spencer may be a well-known face on the TV, but the mother-of-two doesn't take herself too seriously!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of herself at the tennis court, modelling a pair of broken sunglasses.

One of the frames had fallen out of the shades, but Lara was determined to keep wearing them.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer makes heartbreaking discovery at family home

In the caption, she wrote: "Won the set… lost my shades. (Thankfully this was not caused by a ball to the face—just a very clumsy blonde who stepped right on the poor things!). Lara 1. Sunglasses 0. #gamesetmatch."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You have to give the sunglasses a chance to get even!" while another joked: "Always a knockout!" A third added: "Kept your eye on the ball, eh?"

Lara lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and her two children, Katherine, 17, and Duff, 19.

Lara Spencer proved she has a sense of humour in her latest social media photo

The TV star recently celebrated her 52nd birthday surrounded by her family, and shared some celebratory photos on social media to mark the occasion.

Lara hosted an outdoor meal for her closest love ones, which took place outside in her garden.

After sharing a photo on social media, her fans were bowled over by her birthday cake, which featured Lara's adorable pets in cake form.

The GMA star with husband Richard McVey

In the caption of the photo, the star exclaimed: "What more could a girl ask for on her birthday? Coconut Heath bar crunch cake in the shape of my fur babies.

"Thank you to my amazing friend Nanette for yet another masterpiece! (In case you are wondering, Coco, Dandy and Riva are made of rice crispy treats covered in vanilla icing! Check out @stupidgoodcake to see more of her insane, fun, delicious creations)."

As well as her birthday, Lara also recently celebrated her son Duff's graduation from high school.

Lara with her son Duff

The proud parent posted a series of photos from the day on Instagram, and it looked like a good time was had by all.

The 52-year-old shares her two children with her first husband David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. She went on to tie the knot with Richard in September 2018 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado.

