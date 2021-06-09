Lara Spencer leaves fans speechless with romantic sunset picture with husband The couple looked so in love!

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has been enjoying a beautiful family vacation in Florida, and has been posting several snaps from her trip to delight her 361,000 followers.

MORE: GMA host Lara Spencer's stylish family home is total goals

And as Lara celebrated another night with her husband, Richard McVey, she shared an incredibly romantic picture of them on a pier.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Lara Spencer has impossibly long sofa

The pair looked so in love as they held each other and the setting sun cast shades of orange across the sky.

The presenter looked all glammed up for their night together, as she wore a beautiful little black dress, while Richard wore an orange T-shirt and white jeans.

"Date night on the dock," the 51-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of the post.

Fans got all caught up in the romance and the beautiful picture rendered them speechless, and many simply commented with strings of heart emojis.

One fan did leave a comment, and advised the couple to "frame this one".

The couple looked so romantic

Lara and her family have been enjoying a holiday in Florida over the past few days, and she's posted lots of incredible shots.

MORE: Lara Spencer causes a stir with new photo from inside family home in Connecticut

MORE: Lara Spencer rocks monochrome bikini in celebratory photo with her family

In one, Lara prepared for a round of golf looked incredibly stylish in a white T-shirt and a sun visor as she prepared to take to the green.

The presenter joked about the size of the visor in her caption, writing: "Only visor they had. I think it has its own zip code. #UFO #owningit #golfstyle."

She also shared another romantic picture with her husband as they relaxed in front of the Atlantic Ocean.

"Summer 2021 officially off to a very good start," she captioned the post.

Lara has been holidaying in Florida

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Richard, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

As well as spending time with her family, Lara is also incredibly busy with work. Not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own TV show, Everything but the House, too.

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.