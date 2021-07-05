Ayda Field causes a stir as she showcases her dance moves in tiny black string bikini The Loose Women star looks age-defying

Ayda Field took centre stage in a fun new dance video posted on Instagram over the weekend – and it went down a treat with fans! The 42-year-old looked flawless as she showcased her lithe physique in a chic black, halter-neck style bikini.

With her blonde tinted hair left loose in tousled waves, the wife of Robbie Williams appeared to be in great spirits as she joined friends for a sun-soaked boat trip.

She styled her summer getup further with a pair of oversized sunglasses and chunky gold jewellery – a huge pendant and chain bracelet.

"She's off duty #momsgonewild AWxx," Ayda simply wrote in the caption. The post itself received a flurry of comments – with many commenting on how amazing the mum-of-four looks.

"Wherever you are looks stunning. BTW...bikini goals," wrote one follower, while another said: "You are looking hot mama!!!" A third post read: "You are looking fabulous, enjoy."

Ayda and Robbie have been enjoying some time in Paris

It seems Ayda is making the most of her summer after she recently jetted into France with husband Robbie, their four children and Ayda's mum, Gwen.

Last week, Ayda posted plenty of pictures from her holiday, including one with Robbie as they posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower – and the couple looked so in love. She captioned the snap: "@robbiewilliams Right here in this photo… #myhappyplace #paris #jaideuxamours #abientot AWxx."

In one sweet video, Ayda's youngest daughter, Coco, two, could be seen running up to her mother as they walked down a Parisian path, and the doting mum scooped her into her arms. Ayda is also the mother to daughter Teddy, eight, Charlie, six and baby boy Beau, one.

