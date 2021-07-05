Goldie Hawn marks extra special celebration with famous family while in Greece The First Wives Club star is in Skiathos with Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn is having the time of her life in Greece, where she has been staying with her family over the past few weeks.

MORE: Goldie Hawn look sensational in black swimsuit during Greek getaway

The First Wives Club star is vacationing on the island of Skiathos with Kurt Russell, her daughter Kate Hudson and Kate's partner Danny Fujikawa, and three of her grandchildren – Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

What's more, the famous family had reason to celebrate over the weekend as they marked an extra-special Fourth of July.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the beach during Greek holiday

While they are usually in America for the holiday, they got into the festivities while abroad instead, enjoying a firework display on the island.

MORE: Goldie Hawn has the best reaction to granddaughter Rani's adorable ABC recital

READ: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo

Kate shared a short video of the breathtaking fireworks on her Instagram account, alongside the caption: "A bit of home tonight. Happy Fourth of July."

Goldie Hawn is away in Greece with Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell

While Goldie has been keeping a low profile on social media while on vacation, she delighted fans last week after sharing a video of herself dancing on the beach and splashing in the sea to Abba's song Mamma Mia!

RELATED: Goldie Hawn sunbathes in candid holiday photo with daughter Kate Hudson

MORE: Kate Hudson divides fans with new holiday photo with daughter Rani

"Can't stop, won't stop dancing in Skiathos, Greece. Mamma Mia, what an island!" the Hollywood star captioned the clip. The video began showing Goldie wearing a colourful beach cover-up and a sun visor whilst spinning around in the sunshine.

The Hollywood star has a close bond with her only daughter

She then gets into the water wearing a stunning black V-neck swimsuit, splashing around and spinning with her arms in the air.

MORE: Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

While Goldie is having the time of her life in Greece, she is no doubt missing her other children. The star is also mother to son Oliver Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt Russell, who she shares with Kurt.

Goldie is a doting mother to three children

Between her three children, Goldie has seven grandchildren, with her youngest, Buddie, having arrived in December. Buddie is Wyatt's first child with his wife, actress Meredith Hagner, although his famous parents are yet to share any photos of him on social media.

MORE: Kate Hudson matches Goldie Hawn in striped bikini during family vacation

READ: Goldie Hawn's family's baby joy as star becomes grandmother again

Goldie is also grandmother to Oliver's three children, Bohdi, Wilder and Rio, and Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

Oliver recently told HELLO! that he wouldn't put it past Kate to have another child in the future either, with the actress previously revealing that she would love to have another child with Danny.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.