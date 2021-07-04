Robin Roberts' partner Amber shares fun vacation photo ahead of Fourth of July celebrations The Good Morning America star has been dating partner Amber Laign for 15 years

Robin Roberts has a legion of fans, who not only follow the Good Morning America star on Instagram, but her beloved pet dog Lukas too.

The rescue dog has his own social media account, which has been kept up to date over the past few days by Robin's partner Amber Laign, as they have been enjoying some time in California.

Amber shared a sweet photo of Lukas relaxing in the Californian sun over the weekend while at a hotel, alongside the caption: "Morning. Enjoying the Californian sunshine. Have a beautiful weekend!"

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Have a fabulous holiday weekend!" while another wrote: "Happy Fourth of July, enjoy with your family." A third added: "You three have a beautiful weekend as well."

While Robin was working in Manhattan at GMA last week, it is likely that she will be joining her partner for Fourth of July.

The couple have a beautiful home in Connecticut, which often features on social media, and is where Robin hosted GMA for the majority of the pandemic in 2020.

Robin Roberts' partner Amber shared a sweet photo of their rescue dog Lukas during their vacation

The TV star also has an apartment in Manhattan, close to work, where she stays during the week.

The 60-year-old previously opened up about her living situation with her partner during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

Robin and Amber have been going out for 15 years

"I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

Robin with her beloved rescue dog Lukas

July is special for Robin and Amber, as it's the month they began dating. Last year, they both paid tribute to each other as they marked their 15th anniversary.

Robin presented her partner with a show-stopping cake, as well as a collage with 15 photos of them together, and the lyrics to her favourite song. The couple met on a blind date and haven't looked back since.

