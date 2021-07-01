Michael Strahan's appearance is much-talked about in latest photo The Good Morning America star has his own fashion label

Michael Strahan returned to TV this week after a well-deserved vacation, much to the delight of fans.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares vacation photo amid ex-wife's arrest

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram ahead of the programme to share a preview photo of the latest episode of his game show Pyramid, and his appearance got people talking.

In the picture, Michael looked dapper in a smart suit – that was from his very own clothing label, Collection by Michael Strahan.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins model his fashion collection

The dad-of-four shared details of the stylish design on his official M by Michael Strahan Instagram page, writing alongside it: "Get pumped! @pyramidabc is on tonight at 9pm, hosted by @michaelstrahan in a Collection by Michael Strahan suit."

MORE: Michael Strahan's relationship with ex-wife Jean Strahan and twin daughters

MORE: Michael Strahan celebrates proud news with Al Roker's wife

Comments soon came in, with one writing: "You are looking good!" while another wrote: "Host with the most!" A third simply reacted with a series of love heart emojis.

Michael launched his Collection by Michael Strahan in 2015, and launched MSX by Michael Strahan a year later.

GMA's Michael Strahan looked dapper in a suit from his own collection

In April, he announced that his brand had further expanded their partnership with Wearhouse to include a collection of work leisure apparel.

The TV personality shared footage of himself modelling pieces from the new collection, alongside the message: "Big news… and it's not about my gap this time lol!

MORE: Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

MORE: Michael Strahan shares bittersweet family photo after upsetting week

"Starting today, MSX by Michael Strahan is available at @menswearhouse!!

"Thank you all for your continued support for our line! We couldn't do it without you! Link in bio to shop our new styles."

Michael is a popular co-anchor on Good Morning America

Michael's business is a family affair, with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, 16, often modelling pieces of their dad's collection in fun videos.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

The doting father shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and is also dad to older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia

Michael spends the majority of his time at his home in New York, close to the GMA studios. The star lives on the Upper West Side, and in an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area.

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

READ: Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.