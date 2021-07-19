Sofia Vergara is all bathrobe and legs in beautiful new picture A day in the sun is what we all need

Sofia Vergara has had fans living vicariously through the several vacation pictures she's posted from her Casa Chip Chipi holiday home.

MORE: Sofia Vergara's low-cut swimsuit photo leaves fans divided

Her latest post on her Instagram, however, doesn't feature the sea or any of her flowy dresses. Rather, it shows off the actress wearing nothing more than a bathrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging sequinned dress

Sofia posted a picture wearing her fluffy white bathrobe and sunglasses, putting her legs on display and leaning against a pillar, taking in the sunlight and making for a red-hot shot.

The sunglasses were part of her Foster Grant collection, and she wrote about them in the caption as she showed them off.

SEE: Sofia Vergara dazzles in the dreamiest look – and fans can't stop swooning

"What's not to love about sunny summer Sundays? Wearing the Carmen sunglasses from my @fostergrant collection! A classic aviator shape and gorgeous etch detailing say…a fluffy bathrobe but make it fashion #sofiavergaraxfostergrant #sunnydays," she wrote.

Sofia showed off her shades and her legs in her new promotional picture

The Modern Family actress captivated her fans with her beautiful picture, as they left comments like, "Beautiful as always," and, "you are so pretty!" Several did take notice of the shades as well, with one fan writing, "Hey Sofia! Can I borrow those?"

MORE: Sofia Vergara floors fans in strapless black bustier at family party – wait until you see the cake!

SEE: Sofia Vergara shakes it up in unexpected dress for date night with Joe Manganiello

The actress has been setting social media ablaze with one lush vacation picture after another, showing off the abundance of long and flowy dresses she brought with her, plus a good amount of revealing swimsuits too.

The America's Got Talent judge's birthday swimsuits really got fans talking

The one that caught the most attention was her yellow lace-up number, which she showed off as she splashed around with family and friends.

The suit was a special one, which she wore as she celebrated her 49th birthday on July 10 surrounded by her closest circle, including husband Joe Manganiello and her dog, Bubbles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.