Martine McCutcheon poses in slinky bikini on rare holiday abroad

How gorgeous does Martine McCutcheon look? The former EastEnders star revealed she was enjoying her first long holiday with husband Jack McManus in over 15 years – and she was definitely glowing in the snap she shared on Instagram this Friday!

Martine modelled a slinky halterneck bikini top paired with a stylish black floral kaftan. Perched in a swing chair, the 45-year-old actress showcased her tanned legs and foot tattoo in the photo, radiating happiness as she grinned for the camera.

Her sweet son Rafferty, seven, was seen giving a thumbs up sign in the background, looking delighted to have escaped the UK in favour of sunnier climes.

Explaining how much the trip means to her, Martine said: "Me & my shadow are sending you love from the beach! I can’t tell you how much I’m appreciating this trip! Jack co-manages me (As well as doing his main job of being a songwriter and producer! - I know... it’s a madhouse) and so we are together a lot but we work together loads!

Martine wowed in a black bikini and floral kaftan

"Having time to rest and play and to simply enjoy our bubba boy now is amazing! I hope you are all well! Have we got good weather in the UK soon? Hope so! #qualitytime #holiday #family #rest #hurrah."

Martine revealed earlier this week that it was her first two-week trip abroad with Jack in a decade and a half - and she's been loving every minute of it.

The former EastEnders star has been looking lovely all holiday

We love Martine's beach cover-up – a chic patterned kaftan can elevate any look and take you from sun lounger to the bar with minimal effort. If you're lucky enough to get away this summer, this tropical Boohoo number is a total steal.

While Martine is actually in her mystery exotic location to take part in a shoot, the Love Actually star has been making the most of her downtime and showcasing plenty of stylish looks.

Posing in a ribbon embellished boater hat and white tie-shoulder sundress, Martine was the epitome of summer chic on Thursday.

She also modelled a slinky black dress for a dinner date at her hotel, sharing a mirror selfie of her look.

