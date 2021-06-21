Faith Hill shares funny Father's Day post dedicated to husband Tim McGraw The couple have been married since 1996

Faith Hill faced an unexpected setback during her preparations for Father's Day – and she couldn't resist sharing the details with her 1.3million followers.

The country star has been married to fellow singer Tim McGraw since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and 19-year-old Audrey.

In celebration of Tim's special day, Faith tried to pull out all the stops, but things didn't exactly go to plan.

Taking to Instagram, Faith shared a snapshot showing her attempt to bake her husband's favorite treat, cherry fritters. On the left, Faith's efforts could be seen on a cooling tray, along with a note that explained: "Dad's favourite 'Cherry Fritters' from Donut Den.

Faith shared details of his mishap on social media

"Donut Den out of cherry fritter today so mom (me) tries to whip up a batch quickly. Mom (me) has never tried to make… BIG MISTAKE. HUGE. (Thanks Julia Roberts for this great line in Pretty Woman)."

To the right of the photo is a second note placed in front of more baked goods. It reads: "So daughter (Maggie) rushes to Donut Den and buys Dad's 2nd favorite (which will now be his favourite) Apple fritters!!

Tim and Faith have been happily married since 1996

"Thank you Donut Den for saving the day. Note: daughters Gracie and Audrey would’ve done the same if here in Nashville (rushed to Donut Den)."

In her caption, Faith paid tribute to her husband, writing: "Happy Father's Day to the man who has saved many a day for all of his girls… We love you!!!!" Audrey was among the first to comment on her mom's post. "Omg! love y'all. wish I could've been there," she shared.

In an interview with men's lifestyle website Leo in March, Tim spoke about his family and being the only man in the house.

The couple are proud parents to three girls

"Well, I am outnumbered! My house is full of estrogen," he said. "I cry at Hallmark commercials. But here is what the truth of the matter is. You know, I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn't really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren't the best role models.

"My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women - and being the kind of guy's guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do - sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure. But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."

