Emma Bunton's rare glimpses into ultra-stylish family home

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton lives in London with her fiancé Jade and their children Tate and Beau. While the singer is notoriously secret when it comes to her private life, she has shared glimpses of her family home on social media.

Emma is due to launch her book Mama You Got This, and when the first sample copy arrived, she was thrilled to show fans on Instagram, inadvertently also revealing her dining room. The star sat on a bright orange velour chair as she opened her exciting package, and behind her is a bamboo edged sideboard topped with a horse head ornament.

WATCH: Emma Bunton records video inside chic London home

Fans were offered up a look at her living room when she celebrated her son Tate's 10th birthday. The star wrote: "Happy birthday my beautiful Tate, 10 today! We are so proud to be your mummy and daddy. You bring joy and light to us everyday! Tate, you are going to change this world for the good my darling. We [love] U."

Emma's son Tate celebrated his 10th birthday at home

As well as Happy Birthday balloons and an array of other pearlescent balloons, the living space has a large plant, white curtains and a mirror on the wall.

Emma worked out at home during the pandemic

During a workout session, the star allowed another peek into her beautifully decorated house. Emma used a wicker and leopard print chair to prop up her phone to follow along her virtual workout. Also visible was Emma's bright pink yoga mat, a weather-worn sideboard and chic wooden flooring.

In one snap, the whole family appeared to be in bed, showing off a green floral headboard and pea-green bolster cushions.

Spice Girls star Emma gave fans a look inside her bedroom

Emma's mother Pauline moved into the family home five months prior to lockdown. Speaking about pandemic life to The Telegraph, Emma said: "I feel so grateful I’m with my family and that we just take time and it’s lovely. We’ve been able to have meals together. It’s actually been a special time for us."

