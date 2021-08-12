Kylie Minogue looks effortlessly glamorous in must-see throwback We just can't get this out of our heads!

Kylie Minogue always oozes glamour, and the Australian singer loves posting a #ThrowbackThursday, and in her latest shot she combined the two.

The 53-year-old uploaded a dazzling shot where she resembled a beautiful showgirl and it's safe to say it's one of her most stunning photos.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue and Naga Munchetty dance together on BBC Breakfast

Kylie had lost her iconic long hair, instead rocking a beautiful bob hairstyle, some stunning eye-glitter and a show-stopping headpiece which flowed into an earring.

Keeping her caption simple, she only wrote: "SHOWGIRL #tbt."

And as always, she sparked a huge fan reaction in the comments as they flooded the post with their appreciation.

"One of my fave photos ever," enthused one. "White Diamond," said another, while a third added: "Always my favourite."

Kylie oozed glamour

As ever, the post also left plenty of commenters speechless, as they posted heart eyes or blue and yellow heart emojis.

It's not just her throwbacks that drives Kylie's fans wild, as she sparked another frenzy on Friday as she styled out a stunning red dress.

The bold frock looked like it just fell off her shoulders and featured a shirred waist.

Swaying from side to side to highlight the floaty fabric, Kylie won rave reviews for the body-skimming number, which she teamed with a pair of shades and strappy heels to boost her petite frame.

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Forever beautiful!" A second said: "Omg you are the most beautiful lady on Earth, okay? Okay. Happy weekend Kylie!!!!"

The singer always looks amazing

And last month, the Better the Devil You Know singer cut a sultry figure in a gorgeous white frock, as she posed up against a red wall and a gorgeous wooden floor.

She sat barefoot and flaunted her beautifully red-painted toes, as she raised her hand to her head to block out the sunlight.

The star was promoting her wine brand, as she wrote: "Hmmmmm… @kylieminoguewine Merlot or Pinot Noir?? The choice is yours."

Kylie had chosen Pinot Noir as her wine of choice, as she held a half-filled glass in her hand and had the bottle on a three-legged tea table to the side of her.

