Where is Savannah Guthrie and why is she not on Today? When do we see her back?

Savannah Guthrie is one of the mainstays of morning television as one of the co-hosts of NBC's Today Show along with Hoda Kotb.

However, she left several of her fans with a pang of loss when they turned on their TVs Monday morning and found Savannah not there.

It turns out that Savannah, and her co-hosts Hoda and Craig Melvin, were on vacation, enjoying a well-deserved break.

The latest instalment of the show was hosted by Sheinelle Jones and Tom Llamas as they mentioned the surprising absence at the very top of their segment.

"People are probably saying 'what's in my coffee right now? Everything looks different'," Tom said.

He then mentioned that the three journalists were taking a relaxing morning off and the show was taking place in a new studio while work was being done on Studio 1A.

Savannah and Hoda are the main morning hosts for the Today Show

Savannah herself acknowledged this and told her fans of her break when she shared a picture on her Instagram on Monday.

Her latest post was simply a shot of some beautiful greenery while the rain showed on her camera screen, indicating she was spending the day in peaceful fashion.

In the caption, she wrote, "Rainy days and Mondays always get me … super happy when I have a vacation day!!"

Fans in the comments section loved the picture and wished Savannah a happy break as one commented, "Missed you today on Today. Enjoy your day."

The journalist shared how she was spending her vacation

Another wrote, "You have definitely earned it!! Have fun." Many others also echoed the same sentiment with a chorus of "well deserved" for the television host.

While Craig made his return to the sets of Today for Tuesday morning's show, Savannah and Hoda remained absent as Tom and Sheinelle filled in for them for a majority of their segments.

