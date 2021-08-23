Harper Beckham wears a very cool outfit to watch the football with Victoria The Spice Girls' daughter's latest outfit has a casual edge…

Harper Beckham is enjoying the Florida sunshine with her family at the moment, and we are loving her holiday wardrobe! Fresh from posing up a storm on the beach (more on that later) the ten-year-old also was seen watching Inter Miami CF with her mother Victoria, looking super cool.

In pictures that appeared on the Harper Beckham Fashion fan account on Instagram, the youngest Beckham sibling wore what looked to be a T-shirt dress and a baggy pink slogan sweater, teamed with a pair of black Nike high top trainers. Love it! With her long hair loose, she looked so lovely.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares tap-dancing video of Harper to mark 10th birthday

On Sunday, fashion mogul Victoria posted a stunning photo of Harper posing by the ocean as she donned a dreamy green ensemble.

"Happy Sunday! Kisses from Harper Seven", wrote the doting mother-of-four. In the photo, Harper wore a chic pair of lime green denim shorts and a psychedelic printed tee, also in green. Her long blonde hair fell to her lower back as she posed over her right shoulder.

Fans were quick to compare the young star to her famous mother. "Beautiful, just like her momma", wrote one fan, whilst another commented: "She is becoming a teen!! What a beauty".

Harper looked lovely on the beach in Miami

Harper loves fashion, just like her famous mother. Earlier this month, Victoria shared a snap of her and eldest son Brooklyn in New York and in the shot, Harper wore a mint green, gingham dress that featured ruched sleeves. The glamorous ten-year-old also showed off a stylish set of acrylic nails. So chic!

Harper also got to showcase her enviable wardrobe whilst on holiday this month. When in Miami, mum Victoria donned a slinky black bodycon dress as she lounged poolside next to Harper, who also wore a dreamy black dress. Twinning is winning, after all!