Goldie Hawn's newborn grandson marks special milestone in hilarious new video The First Wives Club star is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell became grandparents for the seventh time in December following the arrival of their son Wyatt Russell's baby boy.

SEE: Goldie Hawn's mini-me granddaughter steals the show in must-see photo

The actor and his wife Meredith Hagner kept the birth of their son out of the spotlight for several months, before announcing the happy news in March.

While the protective parents are yet to share any photos of their first child, Meredith has posted a hilarious video on Instagram, which documented Buddy's first Easter.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Goldie Hawn's famous family

In the clip, the actress is seen dressed up as the Easter Bunny while singing a song to her newborn, including the lyrics: "The Easter Bunny came to you to tell you that you're just the little boy in the world, mummy and daddy love you so."

In the caption, Meredith wrote: "Baby’s first easter."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are twins in new family photo

READ: Goldie Hawn's family's baby joy as star becomes grandmother again

Fans were quick to react to the video and Meredith's efforts, with one joking: "This should be a single," while another wrote: "So fricking amazing I can't handle how much I love it!" A third added: "I would love to see his reaction!"

Goldie Hawn's grandson Buddy was treated to a visit from the Easter Bunny!

While Buddy is currently Goldie and Kurt's youngest grandchild, Kate Hudson hasn't completely ruled out having another child in the future.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and lookalike daughter Rio melt hearts with new photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn and lookalike daughter Rio melt hearts with new photo

Oliver Hudson recently spoke to HELLO! and was reminded that Kate - who is a mum to Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two - once commented that she would consider having another child just to beat her brother, and he said: "Yes, that sounds like Kate."

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner welcomed their first baby in December

He added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

MORE: Oliver Hudson gets emotional over his children growing up - see rare video

MORE: Kate Hudson's unusual living situation revealed with boyfriend - and it involves Goldie Hawn!

Goldie loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.