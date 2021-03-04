Goldie Hawn's candid family photo during special celebration gets fans talking The Hollywood star is mum to Kate and Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is incredibly proud of her children, who have all followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry.

And at the beginning of the week, the Hollywood star delighted fans after sharing a candid – and hilarious – snapshot with her two oldest children, Oliver and Kate Hudson.

The picture had been taken at the family's Golden Globes viewing party, where they all dressed up and gathered in Kate's living room to celebrate her nomination.

The actress had been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Music, and while she didn't win the accolade, her family made sure they still had a night to remember.

Goldie's picture saw the star lounging on the sofa while being helped up by her son Oliver, as he clutched onto a drink in one hand, and his mums' hand in the other.

Goldie Hawn and her family had a fantastic time at the virtual Golden Globes

Kate also featured in the picture, looking gorgeous in a black gown, as she smiled for the camera holding her two-year-old daughter Rani Rose. Her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa was also in the image.

"No matter what, we do have fun," Goldie captioned the image, which was liked over 200,000 times.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one writing: "Perfect family photo full of love and laughter," while another wrote: "Aww you guys all look great." A third added: "Everybody needs a Goldie in their lives!"

Goldie is incredibly close to her children and grandchildren

The family are no strangers to the Golden Globes. Goldie won one of the prestigious accolades in 1970 for her role in Cactus Flower. Kurt Russell, meanwhile, was nominated for his role in Silkwood in 1984.

Goldie and Kurt's family are incredibly close and live closeby in LA, mening that during the ongoing pandemic they have been able to see each other regularly.

They also have a gorgeous home in Colorado, where they spend the festive period.

On Valentine's Day, Goldie and Kurt celebrated 39 years of dating, and recently revealed that they still have no plans to get married.

The First Wives Club actress told People in December that they are more than happy just being together without a certificate to prove their love for each other.

Goldie and Kurt Russell celebrated their anniversary on Valentine's Day

"You've just got to want to be together. I don't think there's any way other than do it," she said.

"It's okay. It's not about marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And it's a big one because if you want it, you an have it.

"You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is a really nice feeling."

Kurt added: "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have."

