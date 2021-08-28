Reese Witherspoon's heartfelt tribute to her children has fans saying the same thing The actress is a doting mother to three children

Reese Witherspoon is a doting mother to three children, two of whom, Ava and Deacon, she shares with ex-husband Ryan Philippe, and another, Tennessee, that she shares with husband Jim Toth.

On Saturday, the Legally Blonde star shared a rare picture of Ava and Deacon, and posted the most heartfelt tribute.

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mom," she penned alongside a smiling face emoji.

The gorgeous snap saw the mother-of-three sat with Ava on the right of the shot, and Deacon on the left.

Reese looked beautiful in a black top, and several bracelets, while Ava was looking pretty in a grey pullover and some sunglasses. Deacon was looking handsome as he wore a shirt and a branded cap.

Fans fell in love with the beautiful snap, and they filled the comments with near identical comments as they noticed the similarities between the mother and her children.

The star shared a beautiful tribute to her children

One wrote: "If I didn't know you were their mama, I'd think Y'ALL were triplets. Gorg family!" A second said: "How cute. You look like sisters and brothers."

And a third added: "You look like their sister!!!" Other fans responded to Reese's caption, and said her children were lucky to have her as their mother.

Earlier this week, the Morning Show actress thrilled fans with a hilarious throwback with Ava and Deacon in which the unit acted their goofiest.

Standing together in front of the star's beautiful beachfront home, the three flashed their biggest smiles and let the lookalike genes do the talking in front of the gorgeous setting sun.

"Turns out… goofy is genetic," she wrote in the caption with a DNA emoji.

Reese shares son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth

One fan commented: "The most beautiful laughs in the world, I love this beautiful family so much," with another saying: "I can't with you guys."

But some were drawn to Reese's gorgeous summer outfit, a textured white dress with sandals, as one enthused: "Love that white dress!! Where is it from?" and another also asked: "Omg love the dress. Where's it from?"

