Britney Spears' heartbreak as dogs go missing

Britney Spears is "demanding answers" as her dogs have reportedly gone missing.

The pet pups were reportedly taken to visit the vet in early August and never returned, and sources close to the singer have now suggested that this is not the first time her dogs have been taken away from her.

It has been claimed that Britney's dog sitter became concerned about the dogs' welfare and took pictures of them to send to her father, Jamie, who remains her conservator.

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears documentary trailer

The sitter then took the dogs to the veterinarian and allegedly never returned them. The singer has two dogs, a white Maltese named Lacey, and a Yorkie named Hannah. The sitter is on her father's payroll.

Britney's fans have been incredibly vocal in recent years about her situation, supporting her attempts to remove her father from the conservatorship.

"Britney said she doesn’t trust people and also said animals help her to feel calm, how do you think she felt when her beloved dog was taken from her home without her permission?" tweeted one upset fan.

"TBH, I'm more concerned for her right now than I was before," added another.

Britney's long battle with her conservatorship has become a well-documented event in recent years, with the lack of autonomy over her life and expenses, as well as the constant surveillance, becoming public knowledge.

Her father Jamie was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.

The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

However in recent years Britney has been attempting to regain control of her life, and on 1 July 2021 she spoke candidly in court about the negative effects of her conservatorship.

Pleading the judge to end her conservatorship, she'd said: "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve change. "I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

Britney's statements shocked the world, since it was the first time people had heard her speak directly about her situation.

She spoke for over 20 minutes via phone in court and made shocking claims that she had been drugged and forced to perform and that she had even been stopped from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and prevented from having more children.

