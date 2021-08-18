Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's magical wedding has already materialized into a life of marital bliss, as they've shared with their fans over the past few weeks since.

However, as the world slowly opens up to more levels of normalcy, Gwen gave her fans an insight into one of the things that still left her with a lingering feeling of worry.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares concern for Blake Shelton

In a series of clips she shared on her Instagram Stories, the Hollaback Girl singer revealed that she was with her husband while he rehearsed for his upcoming tour.

She, however, looked concerned as he performed to the empty stadium, as she wrote on the picture, "@blakeshelton bout to tour at same venue we had to cancel beginning of this craziness."

She even added some fingers crossed emojis and a praying sign after her message as she worriedly wondered whether everything would work out well.

Gwen shared moments from her time spent with Blake while he rehearsed

Thankfully, she seemed more optimistic about it as the stories went on, lipsyncing along with him as he practiced and even sharing how excited he was to be getting back on the road.

Blake will be reviving his Friends and Heroes Tour 2021 in August that he was due to embark on in 2020.

Gwen, meanwhile, has some upcoming performances of her own to get ready for, as she'll be starting her Just Like a Girl Las Vegas residency in October.

Since their romantic wedding, however, they've shared several other adorable moments from their life together, including a hilarious wedding gift gaff on Blake's part.

Blake has shared his excitement for the revival of his tour

Gwen took to social media recently to reveal that her wedding dress designer Vera Wang sent along a huge display of beautiful roses, leaving her husband feeling a little overshadowed.

He clutched a small bunch of hand-picked flowers and spoke to her filming camera to say: "I'm standing here like an idiot as you told me to go get some flowers for a vase for dinner and then I walk in and see this…"

