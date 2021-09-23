Katy Perry stuns in bold swimsuit as she poses up a storm on Hawaii beach The star was reminiscing about her time in the island

Katy Perry has been reminiscing about her time in Hawaii and has shared some never-before-seen photos from her time on the island with her followers.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-one posted nine pictures and videos - and dazzled her 136 million followers in the process.

"Should I do the #youandiiiiiiii challenge on tiktok or na. Last slide is a lil video from the ride that actually inspired Harley’s In Hawaii," she said of her 2019 song.

The first photo on the carousel shows the star wearing a gorgeous bold red swimsuit featuring a large flower. The singer has styled her blonde hair in natural beach waves with a plumeria, a popular flower from Kauai, Hawaii, as an accessory.

Katy Perry looked stunning in her bold swimsuit

Other snaps show different gorgeous looks that feature in her music video, which was filmed on the island two years ago.

But the most special clip is in the last slide, which also features her fiancé Orlando Bloom. In the video, the couple, who welcomed their first daughter in 2020, can be seen riding around Hawaii on a Harley Davidson – clearly the inspiration for her song.

Fans loved the throwback post, with many simply posting love heart and fire emojis.

Another added: "Omg Omg Omg," whilst a second remarked: "Beautiful."

The singer filmed the video in 2019

Katy's blast from the past comes a day after she posted two striking photos of herself wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split.

What's more, she showcased a brand new hair color, debuting a statement orange shade with straightened locks that fell to her waist. She emphasized the color with bright red lipstick and posed with an array of matching love heart balloons.

"1 BILLION TOTAL @SPOTIFY STREAMS OF #SMILE TIME TO BRING OUT THE BIG BALLOONS, thanks KCs!" Katy captioned her post.