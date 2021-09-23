Jamie Oliver melts hearts with tribute to wife Jools – 'I'm so proud' Jools launched her children's clothing range back in 2012

Jamie Oliver was one incredibly proud husband on Wednesday as he posted a special tribute to his wife Jools after she was honoured for her fashion brand, Little Bird by Jools Oliver.

Taking to Instagram, the chef posted a carousel of pictures featuring himself and Jools, their son River wearing Jools' brand and several campaign images, and wrote: "A massive congratulations to my amazing wife Jools & her fab team for winning the 'Best British kids Fashion Brand' by @juniormagazineonline with her label @littlebirdbyjoolsoliver.

"I'm so proud of her. The ranges are just getting better & better they're optimistic, nostalgic, fun, great value and well made. I think it’s just great ! And I'm so proud that they have been recognised so soon after relaunching, it's just phenomenal well done. well done love, jamie oxxx."

Jools' team loved the support and were quick to reply to the father-of-five. "@jamieoliver thank you for your unending support. Always our number one fan. Thank you from the whole team," they wrote.

Jamie told his eight million followers of his pride for Jools

Other friends and fans were quick to compliment Jools and her designs. "Obsessed with the range, nailed the optimistic and nostalgic vibes! Well done Jools and team!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Love it, it's so so beautiful!!"

A third pleaded: "@joolsoliver now grown ups sizes please!"

Jools launched her children's clothing range with Mothercare back in 2012, but earlier this year she confirmed her collaboration with Next.

Jamie posing with his family after the birth of River

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 46-year-old revealed that her kids - Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River - played a huge part in the design process.

"My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."