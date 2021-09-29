Nicole Kidman is close friends with English actress Naomi Watts, so when she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, Nicole left a beautiful tribute for her. The pair have been friends for over three decades, with their friendship developing after they worked on The Flirting back in 1991.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Australian actress shared a sweet picture of the pair embracing each other, and while Naomi pulled a silly face for the camera, Nicole had a stern expression on hers. "Happy birthday darling Nai," she wrote alongside the cake and heart emoji. "Can't wait to hug you again xx."

Naomi adored Nicole's adorable tribute and reshared it on her Instagram Stories, adding an 'I Love You' heart sticker to it.

The star received plenty of wishes from other close friends including Julianne Moore, who penned: "Happy birthday to the spectacular @naomiwatts."

And InStyle editor Laura Brown said: "Happy birthday, @naomiwatts. It's no…stretch to say I love you very much."

Nicole left a beautiful tribute for her friend

Despite Nicole and Naomi sharing such a close bond, The Flirting has been the only project that they've worked on together.

Last year, when asked by Adelaide Now, she said it would be "great" for the duo to work together again, adding: "One thing for certain we experienced is that friends can work together very, very well and we all just rooted for each other and it was wonderful."

Nicole has recently been starring in Nine Perfect Strangers and she was thrilled when the Hulu series broke a record for the streaming platform as the premiere was the most watched Hulu original.

Nicole and Naomi have been friends for decades

The Moulin Rouge actress broke the news with a message on her Instagram Stories that read: "Deeply honored by this incredible news," with a shocked face and party-popper emoji.

She added: "Thank you to the amazing cast, crew and @hulu for making the magic happen," with a heart emoji.

The star-studded cast also features Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Manny Jacinto, and Bobby Cannavale, among others.

