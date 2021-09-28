Avril Lavigne wows in unconventional poolside photo as she celebrates special day Can you feel the love tonight

Avril Lavigne celebrated her 37th birthday on September 27 and was inundated with wishes and support from friends and fans alike.

However, the sweetest tribute came courtesy of her boyfriend, Mod Sun, who shared an emotional post where he captured just how much she meant to him.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne celebrates birthday in ab-baring crop top

The singer delighted their fans with a series of intimate pictures of the two, from events and days in their life alike.

The main attraction, however, was a romantic shot of the two poolside, as Mod waded up to his girlfriend in the water and Avril sat there gazing into his eyes.

The pop-punk princess simply wore an oversized sports jersey over fishnet stockings that showed off her toned legs. A guitar stood upright next to them.

The Flames singer captioned the post with a loving tribute to his partner, writing, "Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel.

Avril posed in fishnets by the pool as she celebrated her birthday

"To the most radiant + graceful woman I've ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways. You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm.

"You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body. I was born without you, dying to find you, I'll always remind you….I love you with all my heart @avrillavigne + the best is yet to come. Happy birthday my little icon."

Avril shared the post on her Instagram Stories and reacted to it with a sweet comment, saying, "The sweetest most beautiful words ever. So glad I get to spend it with you my sunshine. 'I la la la la la la la la la love you.'"

Fans sent all their love to the two, as one commented, "Mod thank you so much for taking such good care of our queen we love you," and another wrote, "MODVRİL FOREVER."

Avril and Mod celebrated their anniversary together with a picnic

The two musicians have been together since 2020 and recently also celebrated their anniversary together with a picnic.

The My Happy Ending singer shared adorable pictures and clips of the two on her Instagram Stories as they cuddled up and sipped on some drinks.

