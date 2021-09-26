Eamonn Holmes' fans show support as he shares surprising new look The This Morning star posted a new photo to social media

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Sunday, where he shared a picture that allowed his followers to see him in a whole new light!

The image showed the cover of the Belfast Telegraph Weekend magazine which saw Eamonn sporting a calm expression as he looked out from a cell, holding on to the bars.

SEE: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes shares 'pensive' photo - and fans react

"Let me out says Eamonn," one of his fans commented, while another wrote: "John Wayne," and a third posted a shocked face emoji.

The presenter's wife, Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, added a red heart emoji as she simply wrote: "Great photo!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes thrills fans with surprise announcement

In the caption, the dad-of-four promoted his new show, cooking competition Farm to Feast, which will air on TV in Northern Ireland and be repeated on the iPlayer.

He teased: "Might get out for @farmtofeasttv on the Telly @bbcni at 7.30 on Monday 27th.... on the iPlayer from 8pm same night and for the following 6 weeks."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes has the sweetest message for fans after granddaughter's birth

SEE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's stunning mansion to relax after This Morning stint

The last time the star was on TV, it was a more sombre occasion as the 61-year-old opened up about his dad Leonard's tragic death in an emotional interview on RTE One's The Meaning of Life.

The star was in a different environment than his fans are used to!

Reflecting on his upbringing, the This Morning star revealed that he once feared for his own life after he found himself struggling to breathe a few weeks after his father died of a heart attack aged 64.

"One time I was in Israel and I began to feel ill," he explained. "My heart started beating and I was losing my breath. I was becoming really dizzy and I fell down on my knees.

"I thought I was going to die the way my dad died. My dad had just died six weeks earlier. I passed out and the next thing I knew I was in the back of an ambulance…"

Sharing a clip to social media, Eamonn wrote: "He's been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.