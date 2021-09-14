Kelly Ripa's cozy beach photo with Mark Consuelos leaves fans in utter disbelief The longtime couple are now empty-nesters

Kelly Ripa responded to her social media followers on Monday after she shared a selfie alongside her husband Mark Consuelos - and her fans couldn't believe their eyes.

The cute couple both rang in their 50th birthdays within the last year, but apparently, they only look 25!

In the snapshot, Kelly and Mark were snuggled up together on a beach and smiling for the camera.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa overwhelmed with emotion as she details painful experience involving her son

The mom-of-three captioned it: "#mcm now and forever (a day at the beach)," and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host and her "man crush Monday," were met with a barrage of comments from people who couldn't believe how young they looked.

Television writer, Gary Jinetti, chimed in and wrote: "You both look 25," and Kelly responded to him and said: "The pic is a couple of years old, but popped up in my memories and i thought we looked young."

She thought right because more of her fans then began commenting. One wrote: "You look young because you’re happy," and another added: "Really? Ya'll havent aged at all."

Kelly and Mark's fans couldn't believe how young they looked

The fresh-faced lovebirds certainly have a little more time to kick back and enjoy each other's company, now that all three of their children have left home.

Their youngest, Joaquin, just started college and Kelly opened up about how difficult it was to say goodbye to him on her show.

The star welled up when she said: "We took our youngest son to college. We dropped him off. It was really hard."

All three of their children have now left home

Kelly then went on to detail the moment and took a walk down memory lane to describe why it was so agonising.

"My kids had this thing which I did when they were little," she said. "I'd tuck them in bed give them kisses and cuddles and then I'd say goodnight and then I'd leave and I'd come back and say 'one more, one more' and they would giggle and laugh.

"They knew I was coming back and they would be sitting there so excited. We would do it again and again. And then they got to be 15-16 and they were like 'it's weird'."

Kelly and Mark are proud parents to three children

But then on Kelly's 50th birthday, the children all asked if they could sleep in her room and wake up together. Kelly did her 'one more, one more,' and admitted the kids loved it.

So she began doing it when they would come home and stay with her and she confessed that it never really stopped with Joaquin.

"So," Kelly continued her story. "We dropped Joaquin off at school, I gave him a hug. It was actually brutally painful. I said 'I did not realise that 18 years would go so fast' and he didn't say anything." Kelly said her youngest continued to hold on tight to her.

"But then he turned to walk away and I shouted, 'Joaquin, one more,' - and he kept walking'. I knew it was happening to him too. The emotions. He kept walking."

