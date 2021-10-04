Carol Vorderman stuns fans in daring see-through mesh leggings for cinema trip The 60-year-old caused a stir with her unusual outfit

Carol Vorderman was dressed to impress when she headed out to the cinema on Sunday evening to watch the new James Bond.

The 60-year-old took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her all-black outfit - featuring a statement pair of leggings.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman details tough workout in skintight workout gear

"Been trying to sort out wardrobes today… ugh…," Carol explained in the caption. "Ended up in these old old old mesh leggings… #HappyScruff… off to see Mr Bond."

Mum-of-two Carol teamed her unusual trousers with a fluffy black jumper and a waist-cinching belt. She wore her highlighted hair in soft curls around her shoulders.

Carol showcased her all-black ensemble on Twitter

"That's a great outfit to see Bond!" one fan told the former Countdown star. "I'm off tomorrow - if it's not pouring down, dressing up! Enjoy." A second pleaded: "Could you please help me with my wardrobe Carol as you always look amazing…"

Carol works hard on her figure. She recently spent a week at a wellness retreat in Portugal where she enjoyed "fresh juices, LOADS of walking, a few sweaty gym sessions, massages, swimming in the moonlight, saunas, stretching out, salt baths and cryotherapy".

Carol works hard to maintain her figure

The presenter undoubtedly owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. In the past, she's admitted to being a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

Despite her seemingly restrictive routine, Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year.

The star with her two children, Cameron and Katie

She writes: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

While Carol has also said in the past that she doesn't head to the gym, but she does work out at home, sharing updates with her fans regularly.

