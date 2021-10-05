Reese Witherspoon gets emotional as she shares rare childhood picture She looks the same!

Reese Witherspoon gave fans a taste of throwback Tuesday with her latest social media post, sharing a picture of herself from way back when.

The actress looked absolutely adorable in the shot, taken from when she was 14 years old, smiling for the camera with a ribbon in her hair.

The picture was from the same time as the release of The Man in the Moon, Reese's first movie role from 30 years ago.

The actress took the chance to reminisce about the beginning of her career and the heights she has reached since then in the caption.

She emotionally wrote: "A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out. It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old.

"I had no idea the journey that lay ahead of me, but I am so deeply grateful for all the ups and the downs that brought me to this moment. I learned from All of them.

"And Thank YOU to everyone who has watched my movies, tuned into one of my TV shows or even said hi to me at the grocery store.

Reese celebrated 30 years in the movie business with a throwback picture

"I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them. Feeling very grateful for this journey. Thought I would share."

Fans gushed over the shot, with many saying that Reese looked exactly the same over the years. Jennifer Garner commented with: "You have the same sweet and pretty face—it's been thirty years?!!"

Kate Hudson wrote: "Oh babe, seeing that pic just made me emotional! I can't believe that was 30 years ago. I'll never forget you in that film. A little magical fire cracker you are!"

Many fans left similar comments as well, with one writing: "You haven't changed," and another saying: "Beautiful then and now." A third added: "That movie makes me bawl every time."

The actress is officially off to work on her newest project for Netflix

On the other end of the spectrum, the Legally Blonde actress recently revealed that she was off to begin work on her latest project, Your Place or Mine.

"Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let's do this! @netflix #YourPlaceorMine," she captioned a set of pictures from her New York City shoot.

