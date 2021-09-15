Jennifer Garner reveals she's 'nervous' but 'grateful' for her family's next chapter The actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

It's been a long time coming but Jennifer Garner is finally celebrating the wonderful news that her children are headed back to school - and she's even got a high-schooler!

The Yes Day actress bid farewell to her three offspring as they returned to the classroom following months of home schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic and she was a mixed bag of emotions.

Jennifer opened up about Samuel, nine, Seraphine, 12, and Violet, 15, in a new interview with People magazine and said she feels "all the things" as they go back to their education.

"I'm just so happy for them," she revealed. "And I'm nervous and hopeful and grateful. All the things. I feel all of it."

She's over the moon for all three of the children she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, but there is even more excitement for her oldest daughter.

"I love back to school. I'm ready for it," she shared. "I love high school football games. I loved any high school game. I'm so excited to have a high schooler and to get to go."

Jennifer has three gorgeous children

Jennifer admitted that most people think of her as the organized one, but her kids have inherited that from her too.

"We're big on having everything packed the night before," she said. "Clothes are laid out. The backpack's by the door.

"Backpacks with computers, there's a charging station by the door. Backpacks, computers, everything's already in there and charged for the bigger kids.

Jennifer is excited that her oldest daughter is headed to high school

"Phones are already in their charger so that I know they aren't going to their rooms at night," she continued.

"And yeah, just tons of alarms go off just in time to think about going to the bus."

