Rylan Clark-Neal makes a major personal change to mark end of his marriage The star tied the knot in November 2015

Rylan Clark-Neal appears to have drawn a line under his marriage to Dan Neal. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2015 sadly announced in June that they were separating after six years.

Now, Rylan had taken the step of removing his hyphenated married name from his social media accounts - he now appears by his first name only.

Similarly, it seems the star also asked the BBC to remove his married name from the credits of Strictly: It Takes Two, which he hosts alongside Janette Manrara. While the dancer was listed by her full name, Rylan again appeared by just his first name during Tuesday night's show.

He was also notably without his wedding ring, which he had continued to wear for some time following the split.

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

Rylan, 32, confirmed the end of their marriage to Dan back in June. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

