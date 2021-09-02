Rylan Clark-Neal has confirmed he will be back on the radio waves from Saturday following a ten-week absence.

The 32-year-old presenter took time away from his hectic work schedule in order to focus on his mental health. His decision to have a break from work came shortly after his split from husband Dan Neal.

Taking to his Instagram page this week, the former X Factor star wrote: "It's good to be back. See you Saturday at 3pm on @BBCRADIO2."

Zoe Ball was quick to respond, writing: "It'll be smashing to have you back." Alex Jones remarked: "Hooray!!!!! We missed you xxxxxxxx." Amanda Holden and Tess Daly added heart emojis.

Rylan has been keeping a low profile on social media since he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan. At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

Rylan is coming back this weekend

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

