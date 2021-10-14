Peter Andre is a doting father to four children, and as any parent knows sometimes their kids pick up some slightly unusual hobbies.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old shared an adorable clip from his home gym where Theo was using an elliptical cross trainer all while wearing the sweetest pair of space-themed pyjamas and a white cap. The four-year-old looked to be in his element as he used the machine to its full potential, and Peter sound-tracked the clip to the main theme from the Rocky movies – which was fitting considering that part of the machine almost resembled a red pair of boxing gloves.

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's unusual hobby

"He's still going," the star joked in the caption, adding "#theo," the boxing glove and running emojis, and tagging his wife, Emily, and two of his other children, Junior and Princess, in the post.

The singer's fans loved the cute video, as one jested: "Starting early," following by a string of heart emojis, and another wrote: "Bless him."

Other fans compared their own fitness journeys to Theo's, with one saying: "More energetic than me," and another commented: "I fell off that after 10 mins, thought I was gonna die. That kid's got guts."

But another thought that it might mean a quiet night in for the Andre household, as they observed: "That'll tire him out. He'll sleep tonight."

Theo was training hard!

Peter and wife Emily share two children, Amelia and Theo, while Peter shares his teenage children, Junior and Princess with ex-wife Katie Price. Although Junior and Princess have their own social media accounts, Amelia and Theo do not, and their parents make sure to keep their faces hidden.

Speaking to HELLO! recently in an exclusive interview, Emily revealed her concerns about letting her children, Amelia and Theo, on social media when they grow older.

Peter and Emily always obscure their children's faces

She explained: "It's a tricky one because I think it depends what is happening at that time. You never know what will [happen in the future]. There might be something totally different or new by the time they grow up. "There's still a few more years so there might be something else and it might be different. There might even be more restrictions. You just don't know."

Peter recently ended up revising a post that he made about his daughter Princess, declaring her "beautiful" before removing the word. He originally started the social post by asking: "Can I have a more beautiful daughter?" and then switched it to say: "Can I be more proud?"

