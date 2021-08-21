Peter Andre full of admiration as son Junior celebrates huge news Well done Junior!

There were major celebrations in the Andre household on Saturday as Junior celebrated his first major label contract – and dad Peter Andre couldn't have been prouder.

Junior has just signed with Rebel Records and Columbia Records UK, and Peter posted a heartwarming tribute to his son.

"It's your turn my son. So so proud. 6 months ago when I took you into @rebelrecs and got you in the booth, I knew you would blow them away," the doting dad wrote.

"You have worked so hard and your dedication is incredible. 6 months later you put your signature on a major label contract. @columbiauk.

"You're gonna shine and I’m right here next to you all the way. Go go go. @officialjunior_andre @ripps_ @rebelrecs @columbiauk."

And Junior had the best response to his dad's lovely words, as he reshared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Love you dad," with a flexing arm and heart emoji.

Peter was so proud of his son

Although Peter turned comments off on his post, Junior didn't and the teenager was inundated with support from fans, including sister Princess who wrote: "Congratulations Junior, love you."

Mum Katie Price also commented: "My boy is a star," alongside a string of heart and flame emojis, while Junior's stepmother, Emily Andre, added: "So proud as always."

Another fan penned: "Talent, integrity, style and hunger! Can't wait to see how your story unfolds my bro! Let's go!!!"

Junior joined Peter as the Mysterious Girl singer performed at the Fantasia Festival, but the father-of-four ended up dividing fans when he shared a photo of his eldest child.

Although many were thrilled to see the photo that Peter shared of them together with some friends, they were split over whether the 16-year-old looked more like his father or his mother.

We can't wait to hear Junior's music!

"Junior looks just like his mummy," one commented, while another wrote: "Junior looks so like his mum," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

But others saw more of a resemblance to his dad, writing: "He is so like you Pete," and: "Son is the double of you, Peter."

The 48-year-old and ex-wife Katie share two children: Junior and 14-year-old daughter Princess.

Peter then went on to welcome a son and daughter with his second wife, Emily, whom he married back in 2015. The couple are doting parents to seven-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Theodore.

