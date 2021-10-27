Michael Strahan's reaction is priceless as he celebrates happy news with co-star The Good Morning America star is incredibly close to his co-anchors

Michael Strahan is a loyal friend and he couldn't have been prouder of his Good Morning America co-star this week.

MORE: Michael Strahan supported by fans as he reveals exciting news

The TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday following Amy Robach's debut book release, Better Together, to share his pride for her achievement.

The former footballer shared a lovely picture of himself with Amy and her husband Andrew Shue – co-author of the story, all posing with the book backstage at the GMA studios.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares incredible glimpse inside New York home

In the caption, Michael wrote: "So proud of my @ajrobach and @andreweshue on their new book, Better Together!!"

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan's marble kitchen - and it's so stylish

MORE: Michael Strahan's NY home has unexpected features dedicated to his family

He then joked: "They say it’s a children's book, but I think everyone needs to read it!!! I’ve read it more than once so does that mean I’m childlike?"

Clearly touched by her friend's public show of support, Amy replied: "You're young at heart my friend – always stay that way! Love you."

Michael Strahan was incredibly proud of his co-star Amy Robach

Michael's co-stars showed equal amounts of support for him last month when they announced live on air that his No. 92 jersey would be retired.

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals heartbreaking career struggle as fans send support

MORE: Michael Strahan shares rare photo of lookalike son during special occasion

This incredible sporting achievement was celebrated in a special segment of GMA, which saw a number of Michael's former New York Giants team mates appear in the studio to surprise him.

Michael has been working on GMA for many years

The dad-of-four helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007, and has since gone on to become a household name on morning television, as well as appearing as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

MORE: Michael Strahan breaks hearts with emotional open letter to late father

MORE: Michael Strahan makes major decision about future with GMA

His career change from sports to journalism happened after Michael appeared on Live with Regis & Kelly following his Super Bowl success, where he joked to Regis that he would "take his job" after he retires.

The former football star at home with his twins

"Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA," Michael explained during an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.