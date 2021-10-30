Who is Strictly star John Whaite's fiancé Paul Atkins? All you need to know John is making history on the dancefloor

John Whaite is making history on the Strictly dancefloor as he competes in the first all-male partnership on the show with Johannes Radebe.

READ: Strictly stars John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on the 'impact' of their partnership

The pair have already become quick fan favourites due to their infectious personalities and incredible routines, that often see them on the upper end of the judges' leaderboard.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hilarity ensues as Strictly's Week five mics are released

But when he's not training hard, John spends time at home with fiancé Paul Atkins. Here's everything we know about their relationship…

Who is John Whaite?

John Whaite is 32-years-old and rose to fame when he won the third series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2012. Since then, the star has released several cookbooks and has presented on shows like Lorraine, Chopping Block and Steph's Packed Lunch. He also has his own cookery school, John Whaite's Kitchen Cookery School, which opened back in 2016 in Wigan.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay finally breaks silence after daughter Tilly body-shamed

SEE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova enjoys date night with Dan Walker and his family

John first discovered baking when he was a young child after his parents divorced, and he learnt to bake alongside his two sisters, Jane and Victoria.

Is John Whaite in a relationship?

John Whaite has been in a relationship with graphic designer Paul Atkins since 2008, with the pair first meeting over Facebook. Paul lives with John in their Leeds home, but he is often away from the spotlight with his social media profiles set to private.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara undergoes incredible transformation and fans approve

MORE: Strictly viewers saying the same thing about Kai and AJ as hidden mics are revealed

Paul does, however, appear regularly on John's feed, including in a post recently where the Bake Off star shared an insight into their date nights. The couple embraced in front of a striking wall with a tree and bird motif. Paul looked dapper in black top and jeans with as grey jacket, while John styled out some grey trousers and a black tank top.

John and Paul got engaged in 2017

The couple got engaged in 2017, with John sharing: "My true love. We've decided to get married. We've fought for these rights, and we shall use them." They had previously appeared on the cover of Attitude in 2014 where they discussed wedding plans, where they revealed they were planning a "low-key" affair.

"My mum has an old manor house up north so I'd like it there," John explained. "We'd like an 'English country bumpkin' wedding! But as there are no rules, we can do whatever we like."

Is John Whaite worried about the 'Strictly curse'?

Although many couples have fallen victim to the so-called 'Strictly curse' during the show's run, John is adamant this won't happen to him and Paul.

John has laughed off rumours about the so-called 'Strictly curse'

Speaking to The Sun he said: "There is no attraction because you see sweat and everything," and admitted that he felt he had once "burped" in Johannes' face. He added: "If you could see our sweaty underpants, you wouldn't find us sexy. As we peel our ­costumes off and wipe off our make-up, you'd think, 'Oh my God, they're rank!'"

READ: Janette Manrara returns to Strictly pro mode for special reason

MORE: Strictly stars Tilly and Nikita share special moment in hidden mics clip

And despite media reports of animosity between Johannes and Paul, this doesn't seem to be the case as all, as John revealed that his fiancé had even made a "small lunchbox" for his dance partner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.