Kourtney Kardashian shares cosy snap with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday night and delighted fans as she shared a throwback photo of her and ex Scott Disick together.

The snap, which seems to have been taken during their early dating years, shows the eldest of the Kardashian sisters looking stunning in a figure-hugging red dress whilst Scott looks handsome in a dark suit and matching Hermes belt.

Kourtney and Scott pictured during their dating years

"Wow," the mother-of-three wrote across the image, whilst also tagging Scott.

Kourtney began dating Scott when she was 27 years old and he was 23. The couple remained together from 2006 to 2015. During their rocky relationship, the duo welcomed three children together, Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

Despite their split, the duo have a good relationship and continue to happily co-parent.

Most recently, the pair travelled together to the Caribbean to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. Fans recently went wild as Scott shared a picture of him and Kourtney together at sunset and captioned it "Working on my night moves".

The pair excited fans with a picture of them together during Kim's birthday celebrations

"This would make my 2020!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Soulmates. He truly loves you, please take him back no worries this time. He's grown and matured a lot, he's a wonderful dad."

A third remarked: "Baby #4 incoming!"

Kourtney also shared several selfies of her and Scott during the holiday, which prompted their friends and sister Khloe to comment. Whilst True's mum shared several red heart emojis, close friend Simon Huck wrote: "This," followed by two hearts.