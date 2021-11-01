David Furnish poses with sons Elijah and Zachary in epic Halloween costumes

David Furnish rarely poses with his sons with Elton John, Zachary, ten, and Elijah, eight, but Halloween was the perfect occasion for an epic family picture.

MORE: Elton John looks in good health as he shares incredible news with fans following hip surgery

The trio posed happily for a photo together outside their home – and they all looked frighteningly good, with David opting to go as hot and spicy Pringles, Zachary dressing up as the Squid game boss and Elijah as a zombie Al Capone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John films at £5million luxury home before legendary Oscars party

Both Zachary and Elijah's faces were covered with a mask whilst David cheekily poked his tongue out to the camera.

READ: David Furnish on working with 'amazing leader' Meghan Markle on Netflix’s Pearl

RELATED: Sir Elton John's sons look so grown up as they head back to school - fans react

Friends and fans loved the rare snap, with Kelly Hoppen writing: "So good x." "Adorably spooky," added a second, whilst a third remarked: "Your kids are adorable, so are the costumes!"

David and his sons on Halloween

Many wondered why superstar Elton was not in the picture, but the 74-year-old is recovering from a recent hip operation following a fall.

Last month, the singer was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until 2023 because of it and recently he opened up about the ordeal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he explained: "I'm a recovering alcoholic so everything that happens I have to accept, and I can't really change it. The only thing I can change is to do something positive. Get it done now, I hate disappointing people and I hate cancelling shows."

Elton and David like to keep Zachary and Elijah's faces out of social media

He went on to reveal the extent of the pain the injury has caused him: "I sing for two hours, 45 minutes and I'm in pain," he said. "So I want to really enjoy what I'm doing. It's my last tour and I want to give 100 per cent for my fans, so it was a painful decision and quite a long time to reach but in the end of the day, it was getting so bad, and I fell over and that was the icing on the cake."

"David told me I had to stop," Elton added. "And we'll start again in January, and that was the right decision. It didn't cause me a load of mental anguish, the only anguish I have is letting people down."

He added that he felt it would be more disappointing for fans if he had to cancel it "halfway through to me being ill", or if his "hip was hurting too much".