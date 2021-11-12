Malala Yousafzai's act of kindness at university revealed

Malala Yousafzai really does have a heart of gold. The 24-year-old Pakistani activist, who has been inspiring people the world over with her fight for female education and empowerment, is a shining example of what it means to be pure kindness.

Her former Oxford university housemate and best friend Vee Kativhu gave an insight into the real Malala, who features in our HELLO! Kind List under the Trailblazers category. Behind closed doors, she's just as kind as you'd expect.

Speaking to HELLO! Vee said: "My best friend Malala is an incredibly kind person who always shows up for the people she loves and the people around the world who she stands for. Her integrity, honesty and kind heart are among many of the things I both admire and love about her."

"She handles her role in people's lives as friend, sister, daughter and advocate with care and consideration," said best friend Vee Kativhu

Vee, author of Empowered: Live Your Life with Passion and Purpose, revealed: "One of the examples where she showed me kindness is with the birth of my book. I was doubting myself while at university about my dream to write a book.

"When I pitched the idea to her, she immediately made sure to encourage, uplift and brainstorm with me. She knew how scared I was and became the strength I needed when my imposter syndrome was kicking in.

"We stayed up late that night until 3am thinking of book titles and fleshing out what I would include in there, all while she made me tea and provided the digestive biscuits that fuelled our brain energy. Now fast forward two years later, I have written the book and she stood by my side doing proofreads, late-night reading sessions and now providing the quote for my book, Empowered.

"She handles her role in people's lives as friend, sister, daughter and advocate with care and consideration. I do not know someone who is more selfless, inspirational and kind."

Empowered by Vee Kativhu, £11.43, Amazon

Malala studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University from 2017 to 2020, where she became friends with Vee. The Nobel Peace Prize winner dedicates her time to supporting vulnerable girls and women around the world through her organisation, the Malala Fund.

Her organisation, whose motto is "working for a world where every girl can learn and lead", has committed to ensuring girls have access to 12 years of free, safe and quality education. It was created in 2013 and works in regions where the most girls miss out on secondary education, primarily Afghanistan, Brazil, India, Lebanon, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Currently, the Malala Fund has put an extra emphasis on making sure girls continue to learn despite school closures due to the pandemic. The fund is working to re-enrol girls in school, to support teachers with resources and training, to protect girls' physical and psychological well-being in the classroom, and much more.

"Our goal should not be a return to the way things were but instead a renewed commitment to the way the world should be, a place where every girl can learn and lead," Malala states.

