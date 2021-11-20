Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo of lookalike eldest son - and wow! The two enjoyed a wonderful day out together at the football

It's no secret that Eamonn Holmes is a huge football fan and on Saturday, he and his eldest son spent the day watching the Manchester United game – and it looks like they had a wonderful time!

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four shared a selfie of himself and Declan, 32, enjoying a pint before the match kicked off. "Me and Number 1 son at the football. Cheers," he captioned the rare father-son snap.

WATCH: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes reveals unusual health hack

The sweet picture was an instant hit with Eamonn's followers, who couldn't believe how much Declan resembles his famous father. "Wow he's your double!" one wrote, whilst someone else said: "He's the spit of you."

A third noted: "Omg Eamonn you look so well you look 10 years younger, your son is handsome too."

Declan is one of three children that the 61-year-old This Morning presenter shares with his first wife, Gabrielle Holmes. Back in July, he welcomed a child of his own, making Eamonn a grandfather for the first time!

Fans couldn't belive how much Declan resembles his famous father

Eamonn announced the incredible news live on This Morning and a few days later took to Instagram to share a video to thank everyone for the well wishes and reveal his granddaughter's sweet name. "What I really wanted to say to you was so many of you have been in touch re the birth of my granddaughter, Emelia, through my son, Declan and his wife, Jenny," he gushed.

"And I just wanted to say on behalf of me, on behalf of them and on behalf of the whole family, thank you very much indeed for the outpouring of love and affection," he continued. "It is amazing what happiness a new birth brings to people, so really appreciate that, thank you very much indeed."

When it was announced that Declan and Jenny were expecting, Eamonn even joked on air that having "Manchester United baby grows" was a prerequisite - so it seems that in just a few years, little Emelia could be joining her father and grandfather in the stands!

