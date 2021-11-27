Kate Beckinsale's poolside outfit will blow you away Latex looks good on her

Kate Beckinsale did not disappoint with her Thanksgiving look which she shared with fans over the holidays on Instagram.

The Guilty Party actress looked as incredible as ever posing in a leg-lengthening pair of latex leggings and a tiny crop top.

She wore sky-high heels and completed her look with a fluffy jacket. The all-black ensemble was a winner with fans who went wild for the snap taken poolside at her home.

It looks like latex is one of Kate's wardrobe staples at the moment as she recently wore a navy blue pair of pants which looked equally as good on her.

She's certainly not afraid of showing some skin and also recently wowed when she shared a video of herself wearing a bight yellow, push-up bra.

The clip was part of a video montage she'd created to wish her good friend and hairstylist, Aaron Light, a very happy birthday.

Looking good!

While her social media followers adore her fashion sense, Kate's daughter, Lily, was recently left a little horrified with a photo her mother shared.

Kate teased the 22-year-old with a snapshot Madonna had posted to Instagram, in which her fishnet-clad bottom was peeking out from beneath a bed and pretended it was her.

She then posted their hilarious text conversation to Instagram.

"Do you think it's too much that I posted this?" she asked the 22-year-old.

Kate teased her 22-year-old daughter Lily with a photo of Madonna

Lily then responded and gingerly wrote: "I'm a little confused I must say. I do think it's a little much but it's also very arty."

Kate then broke the news to her daughter and said: "Lol. It's Madonna. Like I'd ever."

The British actress joked that she couldn't believe Lily wouldn't recognize her backside from under a bed.

The conversation continued as Lily confessed she was in a bit of a panic when she thought the photo was of her famous mom.

Kate loves latex

"I couldn't even sign onto Instagram and check. I was so confused," she texted. "I'm so relieved. I legit sat down to deal with that. My coworker came up and asked if I was on a break."

Her response had Kate in fits of laughter as she wrote: "Lol I'm crying."

Lily then added: "Me too, tears of happiness. I wouldn't even be embarrassed for me if u posted that, I would be concerned."

Kate then stated: "As if I'd take and post that you maniac," and Lily said: "No, I know that's why it was so jarring."

