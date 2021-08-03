Ruth Langsford reveals her top summer hack for hay fever sufferers - but divides fans The This Morning star revealed all on Instagram

Ruth Langsford has a top tip for all those hay fever sufferers out there. The This Morning star took to Instagram this week to promote an air purifier on her Instagram account, and it certainly sparked a reaction amongst her followers.

Posing alongside the appliance, Ruth, 61, wrote: "#Ad Hayfever sufferers might want to have a look at this… @hoover_uk new H-Purifier actually neutralises pollen in your home as it cleans the air. That means breathing more easily, sleeping more easily and actually feeling a bit more yourself during those nasty Hayfever months!

MORE: Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer – and it's just £19

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals secret behind modern hair transformation

"It's very easy to use, has an inbuilt diffuser with lots of lovely scented oils to choose from, and you can control it from an app on your phone too, so you don't even have to be at home to make sure your air quality is the best it can be. Very happy to have one of these in our house!"

READ: Eamonn Holmes sparks debate as he reveals wife Ruth Langsford's hilarious ultimatum

MORE: Ruth Langsford sparks emotional reaction with new family video

Fans were split in their response. A huge number took the time to compliment Ruth on her chic new hairstyle and summery orange shirt. Some others, however, were uncomfortable with the paid partnership, with one asking: "Free, was it?"

Ruth sparked a reaction with her Instagram post

Ruth is no doubt looking forward to some fun family time this summer. The star and husband Eamonn Holmes recently became grandparents for the first time after his son Declan welcomed a baby daughter, named Emelia.

READ: Ruth Langsford's adorable reaction to Eamonn Holmes' Kiss Cam fail revealed

MORE: Ruth Langsford's £29 secret for the ultimate summer glow is selling fast

Hoover air purifier, RRP £349, Amazon price £212.29, Amazon

It didn't take long for proud grandpa Eamonn to share the first snapshot of the new arrival. The black and white image sees Declan tenderly holding little Emelia to his chest and lovingly looking down at the newborn.

Eamonn is a proud father of four - and recently became a grandparent

Eamonn wrote: "My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia. Welcome to The World Emelia. Just call me Papa."

The 61-year-old presenter is a father of four children; he shares Declan, 32, Rebecca, 30, and Niall, 28, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. The former couple were married from 1985 until 1994 when they separated. They were officially divorced in 2005. He is also a proud dad to 19-year-old Jack, his only child with Ruth.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.