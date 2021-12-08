Miranda Lambert's love story with husband Brendan McLoughlin is like something from a movie The country star has been happily married to her other half since 2019

Miranda Lambert has an incredible career and fans around the world flock to meet her during public appearances, so much so that she requires extra protection.

MORE: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and well wishes following heartfelt message

This is where her husband Brendan McLoughlin came into the picture, who was working with the security team on Good Morning America when the star was appearing on there with her band, The Pistol Annies.

It was really a case of love at first sight when they met too, as the pair hit it off right away, although Miranda wasn't aware of it at the time.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares surprising detail about CMA appearance

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him [Brendan] and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she previously told New York Times.

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks gorgeous in backstage video from her dressing room

MORE: Miranda Lambert pulls the heartstrings in emotional post ahead of the holidays

"They invited him to our show behind my back."

Safe to say things turned out pretty well, as the pair got engaged just three months after meeting. Miranda and Brendan got married in secret too, making it even more special for the couple.

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin married after just three months of dating

She told People when asked if it was love at first sight: "I guess so. if that's a thing," before joking: "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them too. Must be easier than I thought!"

MORE: Miranda Lambert's daily diet revealed: how she dropped a dress size

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

Miranda and Brendan tied the knot on 26 January 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where the country singer grew up.

The country singer married Brendan in secret

Despite having a very different career to his famous wife, the NYPD officer isn't afraid of the spotlight. "To pull him into that world, I was like, 'I'm sorry, this might be a shock,'" the award-winning singer said of her fame.

SEE: Miranda Lambert looks fabulous with hair transformation

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks unreal in waist-cinching mini dress for exciting announcement

"He just takes it like a champ," she told People. "He's better at it than I am."

The couple made a red carpet appearance together last month at the CMA Awards, which also happened to be the same day as her birthday.

Brendan has embraced life in the spotlight with his famous wife

The pair were all smiles as they posed at the star-studded event, with Brendan looking smart in a black suit and tie, and Miranda looking stylish in a black gown.

Miranda is now enjoying spending some quality time with her husband during her work break, having completed the last of her concerts last month.

She will return in the new year, but for now is embracing the quiet pace of life back home in Nashville.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.